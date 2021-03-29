After Sunday’s contest was postponed due to inclement weather, Georgia soccer drew with Florida 1-1 on Monday in Atlanta.
The scoring started early in the fifth minute when Georgia’s Ashley Anderson scored with the help of Abby Boyan who crossed the ball in from the left side and assisted the goal.
Georgia’s lead didn't last long as Florida’s Madison Alexander scored in the 16th minute to equalize the score at one apiece with a shot from within the 18-yard box.
Georgia seemed to have the upper hand throughout the rest of the first half as it had more shots and forced Florida’s keeper Susi Espinoza to make four saves in the first half. Even though the Bulldogs had a slight advantage, they couldn't put the ball in the back of the net as the game went into halftime tied 1-1.
The game was fairly even in the second half with the two teams having the same amount of shots. Florida had a slight edge as it was able to force 3 saves from UGA keeper Emory Wegener.
Neither team was clinical enough to find the back of the net in the hard-fought second half as the game went into overtime tied 1-1.
The overtime periods were highly contested with three shots overall, all coming in the second overtime period. Neither team was able to get a goal and the game ended in a 1-1 draw because only playoff matches go to penalty shootouts.
"It was a good opportunity to play against a very good team, so I thought the result was pretty fair. Both teams played hard and well, good to stretch us a bit with an overtime,” said head coach Billy Lesesne.
The draw moves the Bulldogs to 3-7-3 on the year with a match at home against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Gators are now 5-8-3 and go to Coral Gables, Florida, to play Miami on Saturday.
“We grew today and we look forward to playing at home. We have one less day than anticipated for recovery, so we'll get home and ready to play against Wake Forest on Saturday," Lesesne said.