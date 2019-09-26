One of the goals of the Georgia soccer team is to win the first five and the last five minutes of every half, so when forward Reagan Glisson scored in the fourth minute of the game, it looked like a promising start. However, winning the first five minutes wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs Thursday night as they drew with LSU 1-1.
For 82 minutes of regulation play, Georgia held on to hope — and the lead — but in the 86th minute, forward Meghan Johnson scored for LSU.
“It’s hard to stay turned on,” goalkeeper Emory Wegener said. “We turned off, and everyone made mistakes. I made a mistake, and [the ball] got in the back of the net.”
Wegener and the Bulldogs held the Tigers to one goal for the remainder of regulation and through 20 minutes of overtime, but were unable to produce any more goals themselves, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.
LSU currently sits at 2-7-1 on the season and had one loss in the SEC prior to Thursday night. Both teams remained winless in the conference, and their SEC records move to 0-1-1. Georgia is still .500 on the season with a record of 4-4-2.
“I thought we started really well,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “To get a goal during that [five minute] time frame was important for us and hopefully set the tone for us, and I thought it did. We just weren’t able to follow it up.”
Lesesne said that some credit should go to LSU’s goalkeeper, Emma Grace Goldman, but that Georgia was “loose from a finishing standpoint.” Georgia had 34 shots Thursday night, with 18 on frame and only one of which found its way to the back of the net. Lesesne said the way to reconcile the low conversion rate is for the team to work on shot precision moving forward.
On Sunday, the team will get the chance to put the idea of precision into practice when they travel over 700 miles to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers. Lesesne is optimistic that this trip will be a fresh start for the Bulldogs.
“It’s kind of a reset,” Lesesne said. “I think getting a chance to go to Mizzou and play on a different field under different conditions [will help to] hit that reset button, and hopefully we’ll be more clinical in the final third.”
