Georgia soccer’s strong start continues for another week.
To kick off SEC play for the season, the Bulldogs traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and took their second straight 1-1 draw with the No. 7 ranked Alabama soccer team. Georgia, just four days prior, tied with No. 9 Clemson as well.
The Bulldogs have shown a pattern of starting their offense off mildly and getting more aggressive as the match goes on, though this match played out in a very different fashion.
Alabama forward Gianna Paul got Alabama on the board quickly, as she scored with a quick assist from Felicia Knox in the fourth minute of play. Paul led both teams with six shots and two shots on goal.
While a score this early in the game from a highly ranked team could have caused some concern from the Bulldogs, they responded swiftly with an easy goal from redshirt senior Nicole Vernis just 11 minutes later.
This was Vernis’s second goal of her season and it was assisted by junior Aly Akers to make her third assist of the season.
Georgia utilized its aggressive offensive tactic of lots of players crowding the goal to take advantage of moments like this one — where a shot by Summer Denigan was deflected by the Alabama goalie Dylan Pixton, but left her off balance, which allowed for a Georgia goal.
Goalkeeper Jordan Brown had a total of four saves throughout the game, as she only allowed one of Alabama’s attempts go through.
Even though the Alabama offense had high possession throughout the game, the Bulldog defense showed their strength and skill as they blocked and defended the intense Alabama efforts.
The second half went differently as Georgia held long possessions on its side of the pitch and had various goal scoring opportunities to try and break the tie.
However, Georgia’s shot attempts dropped in the second half from five to two. Ultimately, Georgia lagged behind Alabama with seven shots to 13, but still kept the score close.
The Bulldogs had a narrow goal scoring chance in the 63rd minute of the match, as forward Hannah White had a breakaway shot barely stopped by Pixton.
For the entirety of the match, White and Denigan tied in shots with two each. Both players slowly broke down the top-10 defense of the Tide as the game went on.
Denigan and White could have had more scoring chances, if not for the nine offside calls that the team had throughout the game.
After two draws from top ten teams, the Bulldogs returned home to face San Francisco on Sunday, Sept. 17. The senior Bulldogs will also be recognized at this game for their hard work throughout their careers.