The Georgia women’s soccer team lost to No. 9 Clemson 3-1 at the Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday. The result moves the Bulldogs’ record to 3-7-2 overall.
Georgia is now on a three-game losing streak after previous losses to Auburn and Ole Miss.
The game opened with a pair of goals from Georgia and Clemson. Georgia sophomore Mallie Mckenzie supplied Mollie Belisle with an assist in the opening two minutes of the game, but Clemson responded two minutes later to even out the score.
Caroline Conti scored Clemson’s equalizing goal after Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener couldn’t hold onto Conti’s strike and inadvertently deflected Conti’s shot into Georgia’s goal.
Clemson took the 2-1 lead 16 minutes into the first half. In route one fashion, Clemson goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff sent a long goal kick into Georgia’s half, sending Jackson Moehler on her way to provide a grounded cross for Maliah Morris to squeak past the Georgia defense.
Wegener pulled off a penalty kick save in the closing minutes of the first half to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
However, Morris scored again with 18 minutes left to play in the second half to extend the Tigers’ lead over Georgia by shooting across the face of the goal and into the left side netting.
Despite losing, the Bulldogs created 18 shots and earned 11 corner kicks.
“It showed we were attacking with numbers and quality," said head coach Billy Lesesne. "We didn't get the finishes that we wanted. Started the game with a great goal early on and set a great tempo. Clemson is a very good opponent that stretches you in so many ways, I appreciate the opportunity to play against them.”
Georgia continues its season against Florida on March 28 in Atlanta.