Georgia women’s soccer got its first road win in over two years with a 2-0 defeat of the Georgia State Panthers on Sunday in Atlanta.
The first goal for the Bulldogs came with four minutes remaining in the first half. Ashley Andersen was able to draw the Panthers’ goalkeeper out of position before passing it to Tori Wheeler, who scored.
“It’s nice to go on the road and get a win,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “Georgia State is an organized team, difficult to break down. I thought we did a nice job, especially in the second half of sharing the ball, moving it, playing in combination. We had a couple really nice finishes and actually the goalkeeper did a really nice job as well.
Junior Mollie Belisle came on to start the second half and scored the Bulldogs’ second goal in the 50th minute. Belisle, who recently returned to the team following rehab from a torn ACL, also scored in the team’s no contest on Friday against Georgia Southern. However, due to the no contest, the goal did not count toward team stats.
Following Belisle’s goal, Georgia relied on defense to carry it to a comfortable win. The Panthers were only able to get two shots off over the course of the game, with one of them coming less than two minutes before the game ended.
Lesesne substituted his players often, and the Bulldogs finished the match having used 26 different players. The only member of the team to play the entire game was goalkeeper Emory Wegener. Defender Cecily Stoute led the way for minutes by a field player, with 81.
Georgia’s last road victory prior to Sunday was a 3-0 defeat of Lipscomb on Sept. 1, 2017, in Nashville.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 3-3-1 on the season. The team travels to Columbia on Friday for a road matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks before closing out non-conference play with a home game against Furman on Sept. 22.
“For us, it’s getting closer and closer to conference play now and it’s good to go in with a win on the road since we’ll be heading over to South Carolina to start conference play on the road,” Lesesne said. “I’m excited about the result we got today. It was a great team effort.”
