Heading into conference play, Georgia soccer had been on a roll in 2021. The Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since 2015, and the team sat third in the country with 33 goals in the season.
However, two games into Georgia soccer’s SEC campaign, the Bulldogs are finding it difficult to add to their win column. After a 3-0 loss to Auburn on Sept. 17 and the Bulldogs’ 2-2 draw with Mississippi State, Georgia soccer’s overall record is 6-1-1 and 0-1-1 in the SEC.
“It's a typical league game, a lot of tight games with teams that execute well and are really driven and motivated to work hard,” said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne. “I thought both teams had a bit of that on the day and I think we had some good early execution and Mollie [Belisle] and [Dani Murguia]’s combinations got us off to a two-goal lead and … that's something we've got to protect a little bit better.”
Georgia had the opportunity to earn its first SEC win against Mississippi after first half goals from Belisle and Murguia put Georgia up 2-0 20 minutes into the first half. In that sense, it was like a normal Georgia soccer game: Belisle and Murguia providing goals and assists to lead Georgia to victory.
Those goals were Belisle’s and Murguia’s 11th and sixth goals of the season. However, Georgia conceded at the other end less than a minute later to make it 2-1. Ten minutes later, Mississippi State equalized.
Because Georgia led Mississippi State 2-0 and then gave up two goals, the game felt more like a loss than a draw for the Bulldogs, Belisle said.
“It's better than a loss but I'm definitely disappointed,” Belisle said. “We had a really good mindset going into it because we obviously needed to bounce back from Auburn, and I think once we got up two, we kind of settled, and it came back to bite us and it just comes down to the small details.”
Whereas Georgia soccer failed to break down Auburn in a 3-0 loss, the Bulldogs ran into the opposite problem against Mississippi State: not hanging on to a lead.
Moving forward, Georgia will need to figure out how to score goals while maintaining its defensive integrity as conference play continues. For the immediate future, that means preparing for Georgia’s away match against LSU, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation.