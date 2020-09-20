For the first time since March 11, there were collegiate sports in Athens as the Georgia soccer team hosted defending SEC champion South Carolina.
The last time these two teams met, South Carolina took a 1-0 win in the SEC tournament to end the Bulldogs’ season. But Georgia flipped the result in the first match of 2020.
With 27 minutes left in the match, Abby Boyan got on the end of a Mallie McKenzie cross and scored the game’s lone goal to start the 2020 season with a 1-0 victory for Georgia.
“We had a lot of practice, and we studied [South Carolina] a lot,” Boyan said. “So, it was definitely something coming for us, and we played really hard.”
The start of the 2020 season signaled the end of an offseason filled with questions if there was even going to be a soccer season this year, but once the whistle blew, it all came back to soccer just like in years past.
“Gameday happens and you start getting those feelings back and you get the butterflies and those anxious feelings,” goalkeeper Emory Wegener said. “You get your routine and everything you do and it all comes back to last year whenever you play a game so it's not that big of a difference.”
During the pandemic, the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked country-wide protests around police brutality. Those protests and conversations had an effect on Georgia athletics and teams have spent the summer finding ways they can help. For example, the Georgia football team making a video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and gathering outside of the Holmes-Hunter Academic building in support of social justice.
The Georgia soccer team saw the season opener as a chance to continue the conversation with players kneeling during the national anthem and holding signs that read “Show Racism the Red Card.”
Because this was the first match since the pandemic put sports on hold, this was the first Georgia sports team to make a statement on the field of play. Head coach Billy Lesesne said that the team had talked extensively in the offseason on continuing the conversation surrounding social justice.
“We’ve had several meetings as a team, and we’ve had people facilitating our team meetings too,” Lesesne said. “So we have a better idea how to learn and educate ourselves in situations like this.”
The Bulldogs started the 2020 season with one of the most challenging opponents on their schedule with South Carolina coming off an SEC championship, a quarterfinal appearance in the 2019 NCAA tournament and ending with a top-10 national ranking.
After an offseason unlike anything in history, Georgia pulled off an upset to get the 2020 season started on the right foot for the program’s first win against South Carolina since 2014. Now, Georgia turns its focus to Florida as the Bulldogs make their first road trip of the season following a win over the defending SEC champions.
“There’s always something to work on and I think we’ll take this game and analyze it and move forward,” Wegener said.
