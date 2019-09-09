The Georgia women’s soccer team lost 2-1 to the 19th-ranked Clemson Tigers on Sunday in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Tigers had two early chances saved by Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener before Mariana Speckmaier scored in the 24th minute to give Clemson a lead it would not relinquish. The Tigers’ second goal came when Dani Antieau converted a chance off a corner-kick three minutes into the second half.
“It was a pretty competitive game in the first half,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “Clemson had a little better of the play, but I thought we created a few chances there. To be down 1-0 at the half, we talked about coming back and starting the second half with a lot of energy. We conceited on a set piece off a corner kick, but we were able to fight back and get one late.”
Georgia’s only goal of the game came with nine minutes remaining when Chloe Chapman headed in a pass from Tori Wheeler. Chapman leads the team in goals this season with three.
After Chapman’s goal, the Bulldogs switched up their formation in an effort to put more players forward. Dani Murguia had a chance to tie the game late, but her shot was saved by Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.
The game was physical throughout, with the two teams combining to commit 26 fouls. However, each team only received one yellow card.
Lesesne said that he was proud of the team’s effort in the game and response to being down two goals to a ranked opponent.
“This is a really good team at Clemson,” he said. “It’s a game that stressed us and we responded really well. We will grow and get better from this. This is the type of game and the type of environment we want to play in. It’s what we’ll see in the SEC.”
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 2-3-1 on the season. Although the team has a losing record, they carry a goal differential of plus-five. Clemson is now 5-0-1 on the year.
Georgia will return home on Friday, Sept. 13, to play the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Eagles are 3-3-0.
