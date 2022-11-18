No. 27 Georgia’s season came to a close Thursday, losing to No. 5 North Carolina 3-1.
The Tar Heels were one of the Bulldogs’ toughest opponents on paper, and that showed on the field right away.
The Tar Heels held onto possession of the ball early and often. This allowed them to outshoot the Bulldogs 17 to 8. The Tar Heels also took eight total shots on goal, which gave way to their three goals.
Despite Georgia only shooting twice on goal, junior defender Madison Haugen helped keep Georgia from being shut out. In the 77th minute, Haugen took the ball, dribbled just barely inside the box and fired a shot right past North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen.
Haugen’s shot came from Georgia attacking the net far more aggressively in the second half. Six of Georgia’s eight shots came in the second, including the team’s one goal.
Despite this, the Bulldogs still struggled on both ends, allowing their most goals since they faced No. 1 Florida State on Aug. 21.
Redshirt freshman forward Ally Sentnor got the Tarheels started early. While the Tarheels controlled possession for most of the game at this point, not many shots were taken until the 23rd minute.
Sentnor passed two Georgia defenders and fired an unassisted shot past freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown and gave UNC its first point of the contest.
In the second half, after a goal from UNC junior midfielder Talia Dellaperuta in the 51st minute, Sentnor scored again, six minutes after Dellaperuta.
In the 57th minute, off a pass from teammate Isabel Cox, Sentnor sent the ball screaming past Brown into the right corner of the net, giving UNC a lead that UGA couldn’t overcome.
Despite having five saves, Brown struggled in this matchup, posting her worst statline of her college career. Coming off of her fifth shutout on the season against Samford, there was hope that the former back-to-back SEC freshman of the week could limit North Carolina’s points to a minimum.
Despite the final result not being what this team or its coaching staff wanted, they still made history. In head coach Keidane McAlpine’s first season with the Bulldogs, he gained a bye for the SEC Tournament, helped the team advance for the first time in the SEC tournament since 2014 and reach the semifinals for the first time since 2010. He also coached the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 and advanced in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.
McAlpine’s primary goal going into the season was to get the seniors to experience the NCAA tournament as they had never done so. After defeating Samford, they overachieved.
UGA athletic director Josh Brooks certainly took note and is excited for the future of the team.
“Extremely proud of this team!,” Brooks said on Twitter. “What a phenomenal group of seniors that laid the foundation for an extremely bright future!!!”
Georgia now has to say goodbye to its seniors that played a pivotal role in its season. Graduate Ruby Hellstrom, a transfer from Washington, was a staple for Georgia this season, whether starting or rotating in off the bench.
Senior Mallie McKenzie also played a factor offensively for Georgia. McKenzie does have one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-year. It is unclear if she will take it.
Graduates Abby Boyan, Dani Murguia and Cecilly Stoute played with the team since they were freshmen. Each sit atop UGA’s appearances list, at first, second and third all-time respectively. Boyan and Stoute sit at first and second all-time for starts.
As the veterans depart, Georgia soccer’s future looks bright with McAlpine at the helm.