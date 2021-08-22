The Georgia soccer team lost 3-1 to Gonzaga at the Turner Soccer Complex on Sunday in Georgia’s second game of the regular season. Sophomore Tori Penn scored Georgia’s only goal of the match, while Gonzaga’s goals came from Kelsey Oyler, Kate Doyle and Marissa Garcia, leaving Georgia’s record at 1-1 in the young 2021 season.
“We were second best in a lot of different categories today,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “They kept the ball better than we did, and I think they won a lot of physical matchups to gain additional possessions. We gave the ball away cheaply and they were able to keep it. Physically, they disrupted and won the ball back, so in turn I think they created the better chances and put the game away in the second half.”
Both sets of Bulldogs created a high amount of shots, with Georgia taking 16 shots to Gonzaga’s 15. Both teams put five on target, but ultimately Gonzaga finished its chances while Georgia did not.
Lesesne fielded the same starting lineup as he did for Georgia’s high-scoring victory season opener against Campbell on Thursday, with a strong emphasis on veteran players playing most of the starting minutes while freshmen center back Jessie Dunn and midfielder Isabella Muzzolini also started for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Maddie Kemp played the ball in behind Georgia’s backline, which found its way to Oyler, who then placed the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.
Penn scored Georgia’s sole goal against Gonzaga off a corner kick set piece in the 28th minute, forcing the ball over the line from right in front of the goal line. It was her first goal in a Georgia uniform during a regular season game. She had previously scored in the scrimmage against Kennesaw State.
“It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of goals, but I’m glad I finally got an actual goal.” Penn said. “I think Gonzaga had us from the start. We were second to every ball, we were kind of slower. We just need to be more aggressive and then kind of play the way we play. Defensively we weren’t there, and offensively we didn’t put away our chances.”
Georgia held onto the 1-1 lead heading into halftime, but Gonzaga punished Georgia in the second half after Doyle cut inside from the left flank to send a well placed rocket over Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener and into the top right corner. Marissa Garcia killed the game in the 56th minute by lifting the ball into the roof of the net from just outside the six-yard box in Gonzaga’s penalty area.
Georgia soccer continues it’s stretch of home games against Georgia State at the Turner Soccer Complex Thursday at 7 p.m.