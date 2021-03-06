Georgia soccer lost to Ole Miss 3-1 on Saturday in a neutral site game in Montevallo, Alabama. The result moves Georgia’s record to 3-5-2 after the first two of seven spring games, while the Rebels are now 7-5.
Ole Miss opened the scoring with a goal from Jenna Kemp, assisted by Mo O’Connor in the 23rd minute. The Rebels then doubled their lead five minutes later in the 29th minute with a goal from O’Connor, which was assisted by Channing Foster.
The Bulldogs answered with a goal of their own in the 33rd minute, courtesy of Mollie Belisle, to cut the lead down to one. The lead quickly grew back to two, however, as the Rebels were able to put a third past Georgia keeper Emory Wegener less than a minute later as Ramsey Davis found the back of the net.
Ole Miss dominated the first half as both sides went into halftime with 11 shots and five on target while Georgia had only four shots with three on target, with each team forcing two saves from the opposition's goalkeeper.
"I didn't think we started the game well in the first half. Credit to them, they finished three very nice goals,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “We found our way back to make it 2-1 and then their immediate response was to score another, which made it difficult for us.”
Georgia grew into the game in the second half as it was able to get more shots off with Belisle recording three and holding Ole Miss to only four. The effort was not enough as the Bulldogs were unable to find the back of the net as there were no goals scored in the second half, ending the game at 3-1 in favor of Ole Miss.
Saturday was the Bulldogs’ first meeting with an SEC opponent during their spring slate of games. The game was still considered an out of conference game even though it was a conference opponent, due to the team playing its full SEC schedule in the fall.
Georgia has had trouble defensively against Ole Miss this year as it conceded four goals in its first game against the Rebels back in October and seven goals in the last two meetings combined.
The Bulldogs have only given up more than a goal on one other occasion this year as they gave up two to Auburn when they last played in the SEC tournament in November.
The Bulldogs will be back in action as they travel to Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers next Saturday on March 13.
“We had the wind in the second half, and I thought we played a better game, but didn't have the cutting edge that we needed to finish,” Lesesne said. “We get the opportunity to play another conference foe on Saturday so we're looking forward to regrouping, having a good week of training and playing against Auburn."