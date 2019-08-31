Even in a loss, the Georgia soccer team saw more steps in the right direction offensively Friday night against Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs fell to the Hokies 2-0 in their second home match of the season after Virginia Tech scored twice in the first half to set the tone for the rest of the game, causing Georgia to up the intensity offensively.
Friday’s game saw two corner kicks and 11 total free kicks for Georgia. Many of the free kicks awarded to Georgia by either fouls or offsides calls on Virginia Tech were taking in Georgia’s attacking third of the field and within shooting range of the goal.
Junior forward Reagan Glisson was on the front end of almost every single kick taken offensively and took her chances both shooting on frame and dropping the ball into the box to be picked off by a teammate. She decided between trying to score or assist a goal based on gut feeling rather than distance from the goal.
““[I took] four or five,” said Glisson. “It’s just how the game goes. In my mind, that’s what we needed as a team right then so that’s what I took.”
Bulldog possession of the ball improved 13% from the first to the second half in their attacking half of the field and the number of shots doubled. Offensively, the outside midfielders in Georgia’s 3-5-2 formation took more chances moving up the field in the second half. The pressure to make attacking opportunities was higher, letting them use the freedom that the formation gives them to move up the sidelines and make runs offensively.
“In the second half, we actually had more of the attacking side of the ball,” said Glisson. “We made [the wingbacks] know they have to be on beyond the halfway line, [they] can’t be right on top of our outside center backs or else there’s no width or way to get up.”
Georgia’s scoring record against the Hokies coming into the Bulldog Classic wasn’t promising, going 200 minutes in their last two meetings without scoring. After Friday’s game, Virginia Tech senior goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn played all 290 minutes against the Bulldogs in the last three seasons for three consecutive shutouts. Georgia took ten shots at goal on Friday night, five of them on frame.
Despite the unsuccessful chances on goal, there was a definite change in offensive attitude in the second half. The two-goal difference was a large coaching point for head coach Billy Lesesne during halftime.
“The message to the team was, the difference between the first half and the second half was a bit of urgency and a bit of energy in our play,” Lesesne said.
Georgia will take on Maryland in their next game of the Bulldog Classic on Sunday afternoon, where they hope to repeat the intensity of the second half performance against Virginia Tech.
“We weren’t able to get the execution in the final third that we needed but I thought our effort was at a higher level in the second half [tonight],” said Lesesne. “We’d like to see a second half effort start the game against Maryland.”
