In its 1-0 victory over Tennessee on Friday night, Georgia soccer created numerous breakaway chances to put the Volunteers under pressure on multiple occasions. Unfortunately for Georgia, none of those opportunities resulted in additional goals to earn a more comfortable win.
Friday’s game under the lights of Turner Soccer Complex showcased the success of Georgia’s 3-5-2 formation and ability to control and win possession in the midfield.
Georgia’s numbers up in the crowded middle third of the field forced Tennessee turnovers and yielded opportunities for quick breakaways to the goal, ones that forwards like Abby Boyan and Chloe Chapman were eager to take.
“Especially this game we wanted to stress winning the ball in the midfield, they were matching up on us so we thought if we can win the ball in individual battles, then we can easily get through them,” said Boyan, the game’s only goal scorer. “A lot of it [was] through 50/50 balls, and it was just whoever won would be one-on-one with the goalie.”
While the numerous turnovers and sequential breakaways didn’t lead to any goals at first, it was the general attitude of intensity and offensive pressure that earned Georgia its goal in the 30th minute.
Boyan was able to put the ball in the back of the net after Chapman closed in on Tennessee’s goalkeeper, Lindsey Roming, as Roming collected the ball in the box from one of her defenders. Panicked under pressure, Roming’s attempt at a clearance ended up at the feet of Boyan who easily sent the ball over the goal line.
“That's actually something we focused on all this week, just constant pressure and when they happen to make those bad touches or miss hits that someone's there for that second opportunity,” Chapman said.
But the game stood at a steady 1-0 through the final whistle, despite Georgia’s multiple attempts to capitalize on the Volunteers’ turnovers.
In the final 30 minutes alone, the Bulldogs took three breakaways to the goal with hopes of extending their lead and shutting out Tennessee for good. The most promising chance at a second goal occurred in the 68th minute as Chapman and Dani Murguia took on the Volunteers’ defense, but the ball was ultimately deflected off Roming and sent out of bounds.
Finishing those chances in front of the goal is on the training docket for the next week as Georgia prepares to take on Kentucky on Oct. 11.
“We do want to get more support above the ball and I thought we did that at times in the second half when the game got stretched, but we didn't finish those opportunities,” Lesesne said. “I thought that was again, an area of emphasis for us that we'll continue to work on and hopefully create those opportunities and capitalize on them a little bit more frequently as we move forward.”
