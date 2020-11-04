Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s final regular season game on Friday against Missouri, according to a statement released by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Wednesday morning.
Lesesne is expected to return to the pitch by Nov. 10 in time for the Bulldogs’ appearance at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. He is currently in isolation.
No reports have been made concerning additional positive COVID-19 tests amongst the rest of the coaching staff or team members.
The Bulldogs’ assistant coach Robert Lane will be acting head coach through the season finale against the Tigers on Friday in Athens, as the Bulldogs are currently 2-3-2 on the season.
