Keidane McAlpine has been announced as the next head coach of the Georgia soccer team, joining the Bulldogs from USC.
McAlpine led USC to a national championship in 2016 and has led his teams to the NCAA tournament eight years in a row. His team finished the Pac-12 2021 season in second place with a 14-3-3 record. His all-time postseason record as head coach of the Trojans is 13-2-7.
“This is a great day for the University of Georgia and our soccer program,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a press release. “Our aim is to compete for postseason success and championships, and Keidane has done that at every level.”
McAlpine, who is originally from Hunsteville, Alabama, is replacing former Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesense. Lesense coached his first season with the Bulldogs in 2015 and parted ways with the team on Nov. 9, 2021.
McAlpine has been coaching for 15 years and has been involved with the Olympic Development Program and holds a National “A” Coaching License from the United States Soccer Federation.
“His teams have consistently been among the nation’s elite throughout his coaching career,” Brooks said. “He is passionate, energetic, knowledgeable and leads with integrity -- things that will resonate with our current student-athletes, recruits and his colleagues. Keidane is the perfect fit to lead our soccer program.”