Georgia soccer welcomes No. 15 Clemson on Thursday night for the Bulldogs' biggest test of the season so far. Thursday’s duel will be the 12th edition of this matchup. Georgia currently sits at 3-1 on the season, while Clemson are 2-1.
“We are really excited about getting a really competitive team here,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “It’s like playing a free SEC game at a high level, so we wanted to play a really talented team in the regular season to test ourselves.”
In the past, the Tigers have dominated this contest, winning nine games to Georgia’s two. Clemson prevailed in the most recent meeting with a 3-1 victory on March 20 in South Carolina. In fact, it’s been over a decade since the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers, winning 2-1 in Sept. 2009.
However, there is a shining light for Lesesne’s team.
Since Georgia’s loss to Clemson last spring, it has registered a 5-1-1 overall record. The loss sparked the Bulldogs into a new gear for its final three games of the Spring season. A gear these players have resumed this fall, winning three games out of a possible four and most recently beating Belmont on Sunday.
Clemson, however, are fresh off a 3-1 defeat to Texas A&M last Saturday. The opportunity is there for the peaking Georgia team to earn its first win against a top-25 team since 2015.
Georgia spent time reviewing the Aggies successful game plan against Clemson and will look to utilize its own wing play to exploit the Tigers’ defense.
“They [Clemson] drop and become narrow defensively,” Lesesne said. So, if we can utilize the wide spaces and execute with our box organization, I think that’s going to be the tell for us offensively. To get around the corner and get layers of players into the box will be important.”
Georgia have hit attacking form ahead of its fifth match of the season. The Bulldogs have scored 19 goals in four games, surpassing its 18 goal tally in 15 games last season. Graduate forward Mollie Belisle leads the SEC in goals scored with five on the season, and senior midfielder Dani Murguia has four goals and an SEC-high four assists to her name.
Clemson has also proved to be a threat in the attack, scoring eight goals in its season opener against St. Francis and four goals against Loyola. Freshman forward Renee Lyles leads the line for the Tigers with a team-high three goals. The Atlanta native has found the back of the net in each game so far this season.
While offensive productivity has been the underlying factor for the Bulldogs this season, Lesesne put more focus on the defensive side of the ball ahead of Thursday’s match, specifically on handling Clemson’s pace and defending set pieces.
“They’ve got some pace up front, so keeping those players in front of us is going to be important.” Lesesne said. “... And then it could come down to set pieces and who can execute well there. They’ve got some strong targets, so it should be a matter of strength against strength in the set piece battle.”