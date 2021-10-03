Last Sunday, Georgia beat No. 5 LSU 2-1 in Baton Rouge as Mollie Belisle scored the winning goal in an overtime thriller. The win was the Bulldogs’ first against a top-five opponent in six years.
“We had a very good start [to the season] but going into SEC play, it’s just been very average,” defender Kayla Bruster said. “For us to get a win like that, on the road, was very good for us to see that we can do that anywhere, and it will just give us momentum going into the Arkansas game.”
Another win won’t come easy for the Bulldogs as they play another top-10 team this Sunday as No. 8 Arkansas rolls into town.
The Georgia defense bent but did not break against LSU as the Tigers took 23 shots with 12 being on goal, but only one was able to find the back of the net. A lot of praise went towards Emory Wegener who had a career high 10 saves to give her team a chance to score the winner.
The defense will have to be sharp again against Arkansas as head coach Billy Lesesne said the Razorbacks likes to put pressure on the backline, trying to force them into a mistake.
“LSU and our styles are pretty similar and formations were basically mirror images of each other,” Lesesne said. “[Arkansas] is more of a pressing team so they often like to try to play in a direct style that keeps the ball in your defensive half, so I think it's going to be important for us to one, relieve pressure early but also recognize when we have to clear our lines and when we have space.”
The Bulldogs were not able to get as many shots away against LSU but they were clinical in front of goal, getting 47% of their shots on frame and scoring two of their right shots on target.
Georgia still holds the sixth-best scoring offense, averaging 3.36 goals per game with Belisle as the country's leading scorer with 12 goals. Although Georgia’s offense is ranked amongst the best in the country this season, goals have been hard to come by for Arkansas’ opponents as the Razorbacks have only given up seven goals in 10 matches this season.
“We've gone toe-to-toe with some of the better teams in the league. This is another opportunity to do that so I think we find ourselves from a mentality standpoint, being in a pretty good place,” Lesesne said.
Georgia’s high-powered attack looks to replicate what they did in Baton Rouge and be clinical against another difficult team in Arkansas at home, while the defense looks to relieve pressure and supply the ball to the attackers.