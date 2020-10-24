Last season, the Georgia soccer team was knocked out in the first round of the SEC tournament by the eventual conference champion South Carolina. Now, the Bulldogs look for a strong end to the 2020 season to propel them into the postseason.
“[The SEC tournament] is in the back of our mind,” senior midfielder/defender Ashley Anderson said. “And there's only eight games in the regular season. So, only eight times to do well to be able to put ourselves in the best position for it.”
The tournament is set to be held in Orange Beach, Alabama, with the first matches beginning on Nov. 13 and the championship on Nov. 22. All 14 teams in the conference will make the tournament with the top four seeds getting automatic trips to the quarterfinals.
The top team in each division will be the top two seeds. Currently, Georgia is tied with Mississippi State for the third seed with both teams having eight points through five games.
If Georgia finishes in the top four seeds, it would face a team that had either played one or two games prior to the quarterfinals.
“I think they understand that the more byes you get, the more well rested you are,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “But also the teams that you're playing against have probably already played a game or sometimes two games in those situations. So it is valuable to come in as the more rested team.”
The bottom four seeds in the conference will play one play-in game apiece with the winners advancing to the second round. The losers will play a consolation game, guaranteeing that each team gets at least two games in the tournament.
Before the Bulldogs begin their postseason play, there are three games left to determine the final seeding of the tournament. Their next match being Oct. 25 against Vanderbilt.
The Commodores are currently tied with Ole Miss for fifth place with six points. Vanderbilt is near the bottom of the conference in defense, allowing eight goals through five games. Kentucky has allowed the most with 10 goals in five games.
Although the Commodore defense struggles to keep opponents out of the net, Georgia has its own struggles on the offensive side only scoring four goals through five games. Only Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU have scored less than the Bulldogs.
The match against Vanderbilt comes after Georgia’s first shutout of the season in a 1-0 loss to Auburn. In order for the Bulldogs to set themselves up well for the SEC tournament, they have to bounce back from the shutout and find more consistency on offense.
“We definitely need to turn the page and need to come out with guns blaring and we gotta score some goals,” Anderson said. “So I think that we just need to find a way to win and whether that's a scrappy [penalty kick], a header, or a cross and a shot, anything. A goal is a goal.”
