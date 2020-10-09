After an early lead in its victory against Tennessee last Friday, the No. 8 ranked Georgia soccer team learned that the ability to maintain pressure is key to winning the big games.
Junior Abby Boyan’s goal in the 30th minute was Georgia's final promising scoring attempt for the remaining 60 minutes of the game. Eager to answer, the Vols moved everyone forward in the last five minutes, trying to wear out the Georgia defense as the Bulldogs hung on for dear life. Georgia came away with the 1-0 home win to become 2-0-1 on the season.
A close call like that is something head coach Billy Lesesne and his team will try to avoid in Sunday’s matchup on the road against Kentucky. Finishing strong will be the focus for this week's long training schedule.
“We already started with finishing, crossing it in, getting those runs in and making the right decisions in the final third,” Chapman said. “That is the most crucial part because once you are in there that is where the goals are scored and where we have to be the most focused.”
Kentucky will test Georgia's ability to utilize those spaces with their 4-1-4-1 formation. This allows the forward to drop into a midfield role to find and create space for others, while one holding player and four attack-minded midfielders move horizontally across the pitch.
“We are going to have to be efficient moving the ball and being smart with the spaces we find. Also, we’ll clean up some of the set pieces we do as well and be more dynamic in those situations,” Lesesne said. “We are hopeful that we are able to manipulate those players that are in those lines”
Another factor to finishing strong is having confidence when scoring, which Lesesne has also set aside time to work on this week.
“We need to put someone in a positive position for a scoring opportunity and then make sure we take care of that opportunity," Lesesne said. “So we will do some confidence building in the next couple of days.”
The last matchup between Georgia and Kentucky ended in a draw after two periods of extra time. The Bulldogs look to take back the momentum and extend their best-ever start in SEC play against the Wildcats. Sunday's game will begin at noon in Lexington, Kentucky.
