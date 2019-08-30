The Georgia soccer team lost to Virginia Tech 2-0 in its first game of the Bulldog Classic on Friday night at the Turner Soccer Complex. The Hokies grabbed an early lead with two goals in the first half, then both teams were held scoreless in the second half.
The first Virginia Tech goal was scored in the 36th minute, and the second was scored in the 45th, only 12 seconds before halftime.
“I think that was a tough goal to give up right there before halftime,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We wanted a positive response, obviously, in the second half, and it’s just hard to chase a game when it's a two goal difference versus a one goal difference.”
Georgia took 10 shots tonight, with only five on goal. This was a step down from the Bulldogs offensive performance last Sunday against Binghamton where they took 21 shots with 11 on goal. On Sunday, Lesesne said attacking and taking as many shots as possible against Binghamton was the priority for the team, but tonight he said that the more skilled and organized Virginia Tech defense slowed Georgia’s attack.
“Virginia Tech’s a team that came out of the top 16 last year — and nationally ranked — so I think they posed quite a different challenge maybe than Binghamton did from a defensive standpoint,” Lesesne said.
Junior Regan Glisson and sophomore Abby Boyan were the leading attacking players for Georgia. Glisson and Boyan managed to get six shot attempts combined, hitting the target three times and forcing multiple saves from Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. In the last three meetings between the Hokies and the Bulldogs, McGlynn has held the Bulldogs scoreless for 290 minutes.
Georgia will make its next appearance in the Bulldog Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon against the Maryland Terrapins. Lesesne said the team has some preparation to do in the next 24 hours in terms of recovery and refocusing.
“Some have started [recovery] now with ice baths that they’ll go into based on the minutes they played,” Lesesne said. “Tomorrow… we will do some work with just full body movement. We will do what we call Fusionetics. So, it’s an activation recovery that we have, and then if the players didn’t play as many minutes, they’ll probably be involved in a little bit more soccer play. So, we’ll do some competitive things that kind of keep them sharp from a competitive standpoint.”
