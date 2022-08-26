After a close battle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Georgia soccer suffered a second straight loss to an ACC opponent, as it fell 1-0 to Wake Forest Thursday evening.
A tight second half between the Bulldogs and the Demon Deacons saw both sides register four shots each in the second half. But it was the home side that broke the deadlock in the 77th minute, as Wake Forest defender Tyla Ochoa scored late on to send Georgia home empty-handed.
In the 1-0 loss, Georgia were outshot 10-5 by Wake Forest, including just two shots on goal to Wake Forest’s total of four.
“Today was disappointing”, marked Bulldogs head coach Keidane McAlpine following the defeat. “I don’t think we played very well, and that’s on me. I’ll take that. I’ll own it. We’ve been building every game and I think this is a game where we took a step back instead of a step forward… We just couldn’t quite get in sync.”
The first portion of the match saw no clear-cut chances for either side, as the first save by either team was not recorded until the 28th minute by Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. Wake Forest kept the pressure on in the remainder of the first half and started to create more goal-scoring opportunities, as they totaled six total shots to Georgia’s one.
Following the break, Georgia moved the ball well and created more opportunities early, including a shot opportunity four minutes into the second half. But Wake Forest made adjustments to their style of press, and it reaped rewards as the clock winded down.
In the 77th minute, following a corner kick awarded to the hosts, Wake Forest defender Tyla Ochoa broke the tie with an impressive bit of skill at the near post that saw her use the outside of her foot to direct the ball past Beardsley and into the Georgia net. The hosts would have doubled their advantage a minute later if not for an impressive save from Beardsley on a close-range effort from Demon Deacons midfielder Caiya Hanks.
Despite an impressive run that produced a goalscoring opportunity from Georgia midfielder Dasia Torbert in the 85th minute, she was unable to direct the ball past goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks and into the Wake Forest net for an equalizer. The Bulldogs were unable to register another shot on target in the final minutes as time ran out.
The Bulldogs resume non-conference play at the Turner Soccer Complex with their second home game of the season at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 against College of Charleston.