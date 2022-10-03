A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex.
Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.
“I thought Alabama did a fantastic job of making us uncomfortable and keeping us pinned in the first half,” said Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine following the match. “But ultimately, we got moving through the half and finished the game very well. Even though we didn't have the style that we were hoping for, we did what he had to do to make them uncomfortable, and I thought that gave us a chance to win the game."
McAlpine understood the test the Alabama Crimson Tide brought, as they had risen to No. 5 in the country before the match and had not lost to Georgia since 2010. Seeking to make history in a new era for the Georgia program, McAlpine would have the odds stacked against him against a potent Alabama squad throughout the game.
Alabama held possession extremely well against Georgia and created many chances in the opening minutes, including a shot by Crimson Tide midfielder Reyna Reyes that sailed wide right. The Alabama attack forced two corner kicks in the opening 20 minutes, and following the second corner kick initially being cleared, Alabama took the lead in the 20th minute, as midfielder Riley Tanner scored her first goal of the season by firing into the top right corner following a short corner clearance.
The Tide kept the pressure up, and would have made it two if not for a well-timed save from Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. The Georgia midfielders were pressured early and often, and struggled to find the open man in attack as Alabama controlled the game and limited Georgia to just one shot and none on target in the first half.
Georgia struggled to slow down the Alabama attack in the opening minutes of the second half, as Beardsley once again denied the Tide, this time stopping a shot from Alabama striker Ashlynn Serepca. However, Serepca made her mark in the 52nd minute, collecting a pass from midfielder Felicia Knox and finishing past Beardsley to double Alabama’s advantage.
Alabama was controlling in their possession, but Georgia began to keep the ball for extended periods in the final 30 minutes, finding more lanes to attack Alabama’s very stout back line. The pressure paid off 72 minutes in as a miscommunication after a long ball played by Georgia was turned in by an Alabama defender, giving the Bulldogs a lifeline heading into the final minutes.
However, Alabama finished the game strong in attack, forcing three corner kicks and subduing Georgia’s final big chance, as forward Ruby Hellstrom was unable to direct home a through ball played by midfielder Mallie McKenzie. One last through ball was directed out of danger for the Crimson Tide, who handed Georgia another loss against a ranked opponent at home.
Georgia will seek to get back to winning ways in SEC play when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee at 6 p.m. next Friday, October 6.