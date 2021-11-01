After 110 minutes of soccer deadlocked at 0-0, the fate of Sunday’s match between LSU and Georgia was left to the coin-flip that is penalties, where the Tigers prevailed dramatically 5-4.
The Bulldogs’ short-lived stay in Orange Beach, Alabama, concluded on the day of its commencement with the loss. LSU avenged its 2-1 loss to Georgia on Sept. 26 and moved on to the second-round of the tournament, where it will take on first-seed Arkansas on Nov. 2.
Georgia’s matchup against LSU had all the makings of an even game. Georgia finished with 19 shots to LSU’s 14. The Tigers dominated in the first half, while the Bulldogs threatened in the second half.
It was the opposite story for these two sides in extra time as Georgia earned the best chance of the first 10-minute period through Abby Boyan, and LSU nearly called game in the second.
The Tigers would have done so if they had one more second on the clock. Forward Taylor Dobles found herself through on goal in the final seconds. As she put the ball into the back of the net, time expired to nullify the goal and send the game into penalties at a 0-0 draw.
It was LSU’s Jordan Johnson with the decisive penalty that clinched the first-round victory for the Tigers. The sophomore picked her spot low and to the left, just out of reach for the diving Emory Wegener.
The penalty shootout ultimately came down to the two goalkeepers – Wegener for Georgia and Mollie Swift for LSU.
Wegener set the tone of the matchup after getting a strong hand to Meghan Johnson’s penalty, preserving the Bulldogs’ 2-1 lead in the shootout, but the Georgia keeper later skied her penalty, allowing LSU to redeem itself.
Meanwhile, Swift stepped up and buried LSU’s fifth penalty into the top right corner, keeping the Tigers alive. She immediately followed with a big-time save on Madison Haugen’s bottom-right effort that set up J. Johnson for the win. Swift finished the game with nine saves.
While abrupt and heartbreaking, Georgia’s tournament exit hardly tells the story of its season. The Bulldogs achieved its best record since 2013 at 11-5-3. This season is the first time they have earned double-digit wins under head coach Billy Lesesne, and up until the loss against Vanderbilt last Thursday, Georgia could have entered the SEC tournament as high as the No. 2 seed, a position worthy of a first-round bye.
But a season can’t be defined on the “could” and “could nots”, and the defeat to the Commodores pushed the Bulldogs all the way back to the No. 8 seed – thus forcing them into the first-round match against the Tigers.
Georgia can still receive a bid for the NCAA tournament held in December, but the loss against LSU hurts its chances. Selection for the tournament will occur on Nov. 8.