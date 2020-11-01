A last minute Ole Miss goal gave Georgia soccer its third-straight loss, falling 4-3 on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. Prior to the match, Georgia had allowed just four goals across six games played.
Freshman forward Madison Haugen gave up a foul right on the edge of the box in the 89th minute. Ole Miss’ Channing Foster took advantage of the free kick and scored the Rebels’ fourth and final goal of the game to take all three points against Georgia.
“Three of their goals came from set pieces and from fouls that put them in positions to be dangerous and they took advantage of it,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “I’m disappointed and the team is heartbroken because we worked extremely hard on the night.”
The Bulldogs got on the board first with Ashley Andersen heading in her first goal of the season in the 11th minute. The goal resulted from Jessie Denney sending in a free kick right in front of goal for her first assist of the season to make the score 1-0.
Georgia doubled its lead minutes later when Delaney Erwin netted her first goal of the season coming from Mallie McKenzie’s second assist of the season in the 19th minute.
Ole Miss cut the lead in half in the 29th minute with Haleigh Stackpole scoring from outside the box to beat Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener. The Rebels scored the final goal of the first half in the 36th minute when Madisyn Pezzino equalized the match at 2-2.
Georgia once again took a lead in the 63rd minute with Mollie Belisle’s first goal of the season, on an assist from Abby Boyan to make the score 3-2.
The Rebels again leveled the match in the 84th minute off a set piece with Pezzino scoring a goal to make it 3-3 before Foster’s free kick gave Ole Miss a 4-3 lead in the final minute.
“We have to go back to work,” Lesesne said. “We have one more game before the conference tournament and want to put our best foot forward. It was a hard fought game and it’s hard to come out on the losing end of a game like this.”
Georgia will play its last regular season match of the season at home on Nov. 6 against Missouri before playing in the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.
