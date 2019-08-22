The Georgia soccer team lost its season opener to Purdue by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Folk Field in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Bulldogs conceded the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute when a shot by Boilermakers forward Sarah Griffith found the back of the net.
“It was a tough game,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We fought hard and had some good battling out there, but just didn’t get the result we were after … I thought the game was pretty even for most of it and then they got a late goal.”
Georgia went with a veteran lineup, starting just one freshman. The team controlled possession at the start of the game but lost momentum and struggled at times with their 3-5-2 formation.
“We played hard throughout, but we weren’t as clinical in the final third as we need to be,” Lesesne said. “We lost a little bit of our shape in midfield, but there were bright spots.”
The first real scoring chance of the day for Georgia came in the 21st minute when a free kick by Reagan Glisson was on target but was saved by Purdue goalkeeper Marisa Bova. The Bulldogs only put two of their seven shots on goal throughout the game, both by Glisson.
Georgia would not get another scoring opportunity until there were less than 20 minutes remaining in the game, when the team played the ball into the attacking third and a shot by Delaney Erwin went wide right of the goal.
Defensively, sophomore goalkeeper Emory Wegener played all 90 minutes and finished with four saves for the Bulldogs. The Boilermakers had 14 shots and six on goal.
The Bulldogs rotated players throughout the game, playing ten different substitutes. Three of those substitutes played over 40 minutes, with Dani Murguia leading the way at an even 50. Only four of the 11 starting field players played the full 90 minutes.
With the defeat, Georgia falls to 0-1-0 on the year while Purdue goes to 1-0-0. Georgia’s next game is on Sunday, August 25, at 1 p.m. against the Binghamton (New York) Bearcats. Lesesne said the team will be using the weekend to focus on getting better.
“There are things we need to work on to improve,” he said. “We have to regroup over the next couple of days to prepare for our home opener on Sunday against Binghamton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.