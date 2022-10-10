Georgia soccer suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 19 Tennessee after a mostly tight contest.
The Bulldogs shut-out the Volunteers for the entire first half and early in the second, but their defense fell apart late in the 77th minute.
Tennessee forward Claudia Dipasupil took a rebound off of a save from Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley and fired a shot through the bottom left of the net for Tennessee’s first goal.
The Volunteers rode that momentum for another offensive push within a minute of their first goal. Early in the 78th minute, redshirt junior forward Jaida Thomas, after a pass from sophomore midfielder Taylor Huff, easily pushed forward past the Bulldogs defenders and fired a shot past Beardsley for Tennessee’s second goal.
Tennessee, unlike Georgia, was able to complete the shutout. It limited the Georgia offense to only six total shots, with only half being on goal.
Even then, those shots still looked weak, and the team just didn’t have a strong offensive punch towards the goal. It did have possession for a good part of the game.
The Volunteers would end the game with 16 total shots and five on goal, really taking advantage of the chances that they were given to at least take a shot.
“I thought for a large period of the game, we had most of the possession,” said head coach Keidane McAlpine. “The difference is that they were willing to take chances, they were willing to take risks. We have to be willing and more determined in taking those moments and taking those risks.”
McAlpine overall asserted that the team needed to be more assertive on both ends of the field. Even though Georgia has played several ranked teams close, that wasn’t enough for McAlpine.
“At the end of the day, we're in the result business and we're not getting results,” said McAlpine. At some point, we have to change our urgency, change our willingness, in order to turn it into results.
Each team wasted no time getting physical. Within the first half alone, 10 of the 20 total fouls were committed, each team being responsible for five of them. While Georgia did end the game with nine fouls, Tennessee led the game with 11.
“I think that's just a general way of the SEC,” said graduate defender Cecily Stoute. “It's just one of the most physical conferences, so we expect that. We like to play clean. We don't like to depend on those fouls, and we like to play around teams fast enough that we don't have to physically bump each other, but I think I think we're used to it.”
Even though two goals were scored, Beardsley still looked strong throughout the game. The sophomore put up five total saves, including an impressive defensive play alongside Stoute.
With the Volunteers packed in tight near the goal, Beardsley and Stoute had an incredible defensive effort to keep that ball out of the net and, at the time, keep the game scoreless.
With a disappointing loss behind them, the Bulldogs have one goal in mind for the rest of the season.
“We need to win every game from here on out,” said Beardsley. “We owe it to our fifth-year seniors. Obviously, with this new staff we have a really good chance to make it to the NCAA [tournament] and none of those guys have made it there. So we really owe it to them to get there. I think we need to really step up our game and hopefully this game wakes some people up.”
Georgia remains home and hopes to rebound against Missouri on Friday, Oct. 14.