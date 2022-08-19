The Georgia soccer team opened the new season firing on all cylinders as they defeated Georgia Southern 4-0 under new head coach Keidane McAlpine.
Senior midfielder Mallie Mckenzie got the Bulldogs off to a flying start in the eighth minute as she connected a pass with junior forward Tori Penn, with Penn scoring a header.
"Mallie McKenzie was exceptional in that first half, getting in and starting well," McAlpine said. "She set the tone with the runs that she made just getting in and that early service getting us started.”
Georgia ended the half in style as graduate forward Dani Murguia scored with another header that was assisted by sophomore Faith Ferrer.
Midfielder Ellie Gilbert opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the second half off of a corner kick from graduate midfielder Abby Boyan in the 55th minute. Junior Taylor Rish notched her first career goal to put the finishing touches on the win for the Bulldogs as she scored in the 82nd minute to make it 4-0.
It was a dominant performance for the Bulldogs, as they outshot the Eagles 29-3, including a 13-1 margin in shots on goal. Georgia also controlled the game, holding possession for 62% of the match.
"I'm really excited to see how we can build on all the new tactics we've been building," Murguia said following the match. "It's definitely still new to us, and we've gotten better at it. As we continue practicing, it gets better and better. I think as the season progresses it will definitely get better, so I'm excited to see how that unfolds."
The Bulldogs will host the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles at the Turner Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.