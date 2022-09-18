Georgia soccer started its SEC schedule out strongly with a 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Friday, Sept. 16. This win marks head coach Keidane McAlpine’s first win in the SEC.
“That's a very good Texas A&M team,” said McAlpine. “And to be fair, we didn't play our best but they played great. Tough crowd, tough environment and playing on the road in SEC is difficult. And I'm really proud of this team today because we found a way to win a game that was very, very difficult.”
While this ended sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley and the defense’s shutout streak at six games, Beardsley still held her own in the net. She totaled five saves on the day including a diving save. This kept the Aggies at only two goals, despite their relentless offense.
Unlike Georgia’s previous matches, Texas A&M controlled the ball for most of the game. A&M had 19 total shots with seven on goal. Georgia only took eight total shots. However, Georgia took full advantage of every shot on goal, scoring on all three.
The Bulldogs took an early lead in this SEC matchup. Freshman defender Cate Hardin took advantage of a rebounded corner kick from junior defender Madison Haugen. Hardin took the shot and scored in the sixth minute to net her first career goal with the Bulldogs.
After a goal in the 15th minute by the Aggies’ junior midfielder Taylor Pounds to tie things up, the Bulldogs would strike back. In the 23rd minute, a great pass from junior midfielder Dasia Torbert set up sophomore forward Joyelle Washington. Washington put just enough on the ball to send it dribbling past the goalie and into the net. This gave Georgia a 2-1 lead.
In the 37th minute, Texas A&M fired back with a goal from redshirt freshman forward Andersen Williams to tie up the game before the second half. A&M came out of the half aggressive, with an immediate shot on goal.
Despite Georgia remaining on the defensive, it did what A&M couldn’t, take the lead. In the 69th minute, Torbert got up close to the net and took advantage of a cross from graduate midfielder Abby Boyan and fired a shot right past the goalie into the bottom corner of the net. This put Georgia up 3-2, a lead the team held onto, coming out with the win.
“In the past, we have generally started our season off really well like when it comes to SEC play,” said Boyan. “And this year, our SEC season is very heavy in that we play one of the four hardest teams in the first couple games. So I think that's really beneficial for us that we usually start really strong. And we play the hardest teams right now. So I hope that really translates onto the field and to the end of our season as well.”
Georgia now has a six-day rest before returning home to face the fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, Sep. 22.