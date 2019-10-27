Georgia soccer played to its fourth double overtime tie of the season against No. 6 Arkansas on Sunday afternoon. After an early Bulldogs’ goal, the Razorbacks were able to even the score with five minutes to spare in the game, sending both teams into two periods of scoreless extra time in Fayetteville.
The Bulldogs were able to gain the lead in the 25th minute when freshman Chloe Chapman beat Arkansas’s last defender and goalkeeper Katie Lund to put the ball in the back of the net. Chapman leads the team in goals scored this season, with six goals off the bench. Bella Ponzi was awarded an assist on the goal.
Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener recorded a season-high seven saves on the Razorbacks’ 18 total shots. Arkansas outshot the Bulldogs 18 to 4, keeping Wegener busy in the box.
“We’re happy, we’re really happy,” Wegener said. “I’m incredibly proud of this team. We’ve really taken this season and turned it around. You see the fight in this team. We have a goal and we’re [slowly] reaching them with small wins.”
Georgia was able to hold onto the lead for 60 more minutes of play until the Razorbacks responded off of a corner kick opportunity. Arkansas’s Taylor Malham found the end of Marissa Kinsey’s cross to hit the ball far post and even the score with only five minutes left in regulation play.
In the final minutes of regulation, Malham’s goal was unanswered and the Bulldogs were sent into overtime for the fifth game of the season. Only one of the games that went into overtime was won by Georgia, when the Bulldogs’ sophomore midfielder Abby Boyan scored the golden goal against Mississippi State in the final minute of one period of extra time.
Neither team was able to finish its chances in the extra 20 minutes. Sunday’s double overtime draw will be the fourth of its kind for Georgia after tying Belmont, LSU and most recently, Kentucky in the Bulldogs’ last match before facing Arkansas.
“Arkansas has been scoring a lot of goals, so to do so well defensively was a really good statement from our team,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We matched their intensity and had a really great first half to take the lead. The pressure Arkansas applied was at a really high level. We held that until the final part of the game when they scored off the corner kick. We fought through the overtime and held on for a really good point on the road against a really good team.”
Sunday’s tie earned Georgia another conference point in the contest for an appearance in the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The top ten teams with the highest conference point total will participate in the tournament that will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10.
Before a possible appearance at Orange Beach, Georgia will take on the Florida Gators for its regular season finale in Athens on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
