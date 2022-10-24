The Georgia soccer team traveled to Lexington, Kentucky to take on Kentucky and defeated the Wildcats 3-0.
The Bulldogs posted their third consecutive clean sheet with freshman keeper Jordan Brown leading the way.
The scoring started in the game's second minute as junior defender Madison Haugen put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Haugen had another opportunity in the 21st minute to extend Georgia's lead to 2-0 but Kentucky’s keeper Tallulah Miller had an outstanding save to prevent another goal.
“At this time of year, a win is all we’re trying to get,” said Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine following the match. “We weren’t our best, especially in the first half. We got a good early goal, but we didn’t bring the energy and urgency that we wanted.”
Georgia did end up bringing the energy out of the second half as in the 63rd minute graduate midfielder Abby Boyan was awarded a penalty kick for Kentucky and received a yellow card for being in the box. Boyan took full advantage of the penalty and extended the Bulldog's lead to 2-0.
On a day she scored a goal, Boyan also set a new record for Georgia soccer as she made the most starts with the 88th of her career.
Sophomore forward Rebbecca Wormer extended UGA’s lead to 3-0 in the 66th minute as she scored off of an assist from Mallie McKenzie and Boyan.
“In the second half, we found a way,” said McAlpine. “We got a couple of extra goals and gave ourselves a chance to breathe a little bit, which is exactly what we’re looking for at this time of year. It puts us one step closer to going to Pensacola.”
The Bulldogs outshot the Wildcats 15-4. Eight out of the fifteen shots were on target for Georgia while two of four were on target for Kentucky. The Bulldogs also had possession for the majority of the game as they held the ball for 53% of the game.
The now 11-5-1 Georgia soccer will stay on the road and travel to Starkville to take on the 10-4-3 Mississippi State on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.