For the second time in two years, Georgia soccer came from behind to tie Kentucky 1-1 after 110 minutes of play on Sunday afternoon in Lexington. The two sides deja vu overtime draw extends the No. 8 Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak and further improves the program’s best-ever start to conference play to a 2-0-2 record.
The Bulldogs entered Sunday’s match against Kentucky on the heels of a 1-0 victory over Tennessee that propelled them to the best start to a season the soccer program has seen while in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is currently leading the SEC East with eight points.
The matchup with the Wildcats was a rainy one, affecting the outcome of the game through deflected shots and slick surfaces that both teams had trouble handling.
“We were not as clean as we needed to be in the final third,” Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. “Kentucky was hard to break down and when we had opportunities we didn’t capitalize on [them] as we should have.”
The Bulldogs recorded 22 shots over the course of the game but only seven were on frame.
Kentucky’s first-half goal was the result of a foul committed by Kayla Bruster in the box that earned the Wildcats a penalty kick opportunity. Jordyn Rhodes’ shot found the back of the net to put Kentucky up one in the 25th minute, where the score remained going into halftime.
Georgia found its equalizer in the 68th minute of the game as forwards Mollie Belisle, Ashley Andersen and Jessie Denney were all able to connect in the final third. The Bulldogs were able to hold onto Denney’s goal and keep the Wildcats out of the net through the next 42 minutes of play.
Junior goalkeeper Emory Wegener recorded five saves in the tie.
Sunday’s match mirrored the meeting of the sides in 2019. When the Wildcats visited the Turner Soccer Complex last season, Kentucky was able to get on the board first before Georgia came from behind with the equalizer. The year’s meeting lacked the bizarre nature of last year’s game, however, in that both goals scored in 2019 were caused by unfortunate mistakes from both sides.
This is Georgia’s second tie on the road and first overtime draw of the season. The Bulldogs recorded four overtime ties in 2019, three of which were against SEC opponents.
The Bulldogs will return home for their meeting with Auburn on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex. The matchup with the Tigers will serve as this season’s Senior Night.
“We played hard and there were moments when we were very good in possession,” Lesesne said. “It’s difficult to get points on the road in this league. The team’s desire to get three points is definitely there. I like the mentality of this group. We have this week to work and prepare to protect our home against Auburn.”
