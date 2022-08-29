Georgia soccer returned home and rolled over College of Charleston in a 4-0 victory in the Turner Soccer Complex. Georgia now sits at a record of 2-2 on the season.
Georgia scored its first two goals early in the first half. In the 10th minute, junior forward Tori Penn took a pass from graduate midfielder Abby Boyan, put a move on the Charleston defender and scored for Georgia’s first goal of the game. This was Penn’s second goal of the season and gave Georgia a 1-0 lead.
In the 21st minute, Boyan took advantage of a blocked shot from sophomore forward Danielle Lewin. After Lewin’s shot was saved by Charleston, Boyan ran in, capitalized on the chaos near the goal and put it in off the rebound, which gave Georgia a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, the Bulldogs continued to put the pressure on the Cougars. In the 49th minute, a pass from freshman midfielder Millie Filson set sophomore forward Faith Ferrer for an easy goal and her first of the season, as the ball sailed into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
In the 60th minute, graduate defender Cecily Stoute took a shot on goal that was blocked, but junior defender Taylor Rish, like Boyan before her, cashed in the rebound for her second goal of the season and gave the Bulldogs their final goal of the afternoon.
Despite the dominant offensive performance, the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of several goal opportunities that they had. The team took a season high 32 total shots with 14 shots on goal, but they only scored four goals. Many of Georgia’s shots soared over the goal or off the post.
Despite this, head coach Keidane McAlpine was optimistic for the team's offense.
“I think anytime you get the group playing the way we did, different goals scored, different energy, a little hunger to score, I thought all that was fantastic for this group,” McAlpine said. “Were we as clean and clinical as we needed to be with 32 shots? Not really, but what I'll take is the energy and effort that we came up with today.”
Georgia’s defense was stout, as the Bulldogs only allowed five total shots and only two on goal. Both shots were saved by sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. Beardsley had her second shutout performance this season, continuing to be a steady force in the net. Georgia has relied on that defensive consistency all season. The Bulldogs kept possession of the ball for the majority of the game, making Beardsley’s job a bit easier.
“I have full faith and trust in my defense,” Beardsley said. “I think they'll protect me, I'll protect them. I feel like they are all very talented players. They've moved on the ball well, they know where to go, they know where to be, they know how to block a shot they're not afraid to throw their body out on the line. So what more can you ask for?”
Going forward, coach McAlpine looks to build off the success of this win, as he stresses consistency for this team.
“It's more of the same,” said coach McAlpine. “We've got to continue to build off this to find some consistency in our movement, consistency in our energy consistency in our performances, to where now all of these reps and all these opportunities that we're creating turn into more positive results.”
Georgia now prepares to travel to Atlanta to face their first in-state opponent, as they will take on Georgia State on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.