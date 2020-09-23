Following a quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament during her freshman year at Florida State, sophomore defender Ali Kalayjian elected to transfer to Georgia. But her time on the field in Athens will have to wait another year.
Preparing for her first season as a Bulldog, the Katonah, New York, native tore her ACL in practice, which will force her to miss the entirety of the 2020 season.
“When it happened I initially heard the pop,” Kalayjian said. “Obviously I think anybody that hears a pop in your knee. The first thing that your mind will go to is that it's your ACL.”
That night, Kalayjian said, she was unable to put any pressure on her knee and received confirmation days later that she had torn her ACL.
“I think going into my appointments on Monday, I knew that there was the possibility of it being an ACL,” Kalayjian said. “But then when I just got the confirmation, it was just heartbreaking.”
Before coming to Georgia, Kalayjian finished her freshman season at one of the best women’s soccer programs in the country at Florida State, who has won two national championships in the past six years.
She decided to leave Florida State in late November and visited Georgia’s campus in December. After speaking with the coaching staff early this year, Kalayjian chose to play for the Bulldogs.
“Georgia itself as an academic school, I think they're a super strong academic school,” Kalayjian said. “And the coaching staff played a huge role in my decision to come to Georgia.”
Although her on-the-field contributions at Georgia will have to wait another year, head coach Billy Lesesne said her winning mindset has carried over into her teammates.
“Coming from a program like Florida State that has a really strong tradition,” Lesesne said. “She just kept saying ‘This team is going to win, we're going to win’ and she was sharing that belief with her teammates.”
Coming into Georgia means adapting to the Lesesne and the Bulldogs’ style of play. Georgia often plays with three defenders and two wingbacks. The wingbacks’ job is to stay close to the sideline and get high up the field in attack, but also come back and defend when needed.
Before her injury, Kalayjian fit in well with the Bulldogs’ defensive system and personnel that allowed 16 goals in 19 games played in 2019.
“I think she fits in perfectly,” senior defender Caroline Chipman said. “She's picked up the three-back really well, and plays the same style of play that we all play. She’s just a really gritty into the ground defender.”
Georgia’s season will only consist of eight conference-only matches followed by an automatic trip to the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs started the year with a 1-0 win over South Carolina and will travel to Florida for their first road trip of the season.
Although Kalayjian will not be producing on the field, she feels that she still has a role to play in her team’s success this year.
“I think my role is to still be as if I'm out in the field and still cheer on my team,” Kalayjian said. “And helping them see things as I'm on the sidelines that they don't see and I just want them to know that I'll be cheering them on every step of the way this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.