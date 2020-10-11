In the 21st minute, against Tennessee, Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne brought in forward Chloe Chapman to help break a scoreless draw. Nine minutes later, Chapman caused a mishit in the back that led to Abby Boyan scoring the game’s only goal in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win.
“When [Tennessee] played the ball back to the goalkeeper, her speed allowed her to close and press that goalkeeper,” Lesesne said. “So [Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig] misplayed that ball slightly and Abby was able to take advantage of that.”
As a sophomore, Chapman has yet to start a game for Georgia. However, she led the Bulldogs in goal scored with six goals in 2019 and has scored once in three games in the 2020 season.
In a combined 145 minutes played over three matches, Chapman has taken six shots and scored one goal, the match-tying goal against Florida in the 41st minute. Chapman and Boyan are the only two Georgia players to have scored this season.
Chapman’s speed coming off the bench forces opposing defenses to drop back deeper to prevent her from getting in behind defenders with a chance on goal. Because of this, her teammates have more space to get on the ball and create chances themselves.
“Having her as a sub to come off the bench is literally a whole other level,” senior forward Mollie Belisle said. “I don't even have words for her speed. I'm so happy I'm not a defender because that's the last thing that I want to defend.”
Bringing in Chapman off the bench often means she is playing against defenders that have been in the match since the start. Lesesne said her speed combined with opponents fatigue leads to goal scoring chances.
Before coming into a match, Chapman uses her time on the bench to watch the opposing defenders to see how she can best exploit the backline when she gets the chance to get into the game.
“I'm just keeping an eye on the game looking at their backline mostly and what their tendencies are just staying warm and just waiting for my name to get called,” Chapman said.
Although Chapman and the Bulldogs have found success in her role as a substitute, Lesesne is not counting out the possibility of starting Chapman if the game calls for it.
“We've talked about that some,” Lesesne said. “ It may come to a time where that happens, but we've been kind of settling in on different rotations and there may be a time when we make that change.”
