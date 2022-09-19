Following Georgia’s win over Texas A&M on Friday, junior midfielder Dasia Torbert was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. This marks the UCLA transfer’s first award in the SEC.
Torbert had a career-best performance against the Aggies. She scored three points and was responsible for two of the three goals in Georgia’s 3-2 victory.
The Buford, Georgia, native has been a consistent offensive presence in the starting lineup this season. Torbert became the seventh player in program history to tally a point in five consecutive matches after the Bulldogs' win over the Aggies.
In the 23rd minute of the game, Torbert set up sophomore forward Joyelle Washington for a 2-1 Georgia lead and Torbert’s first point of the evening.
In the 69th minute, Torbert approached close to the net and gave graduate midfielder Abby Boyan a target to aim her cross pass towards. After a well-placed pass from Boyan, Torbert’s shot sailed right through the bottom left corner of the net.
Torbert’s game-winning goal put the Bulldogs ahead 3-2 and netted her two points. This brought her total to three in the game.
Torbert and the rest of the Bulldogs now look to their second SEC opponent, as they face the fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday, Sept. 22