The Georgia soccer team fell 3-1 to No. 10 Tennessee at the Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday. Georgia’s lone goal came from sophomore Tori Penn, but Tennessee’s trio of goals ensured the Volunteers walked away with a win and three crucial points in the SEC East. The result moves Tennessee above Georgia in the SEC East standings, with the teams having 11 and ten points heading into the final game of the regular season.
With senior defender Cecily Stoute serving a suspension for picking up a red card last Thursday against Florida, freshman Ellie Gilbert slotted into the right center back role alongside graduate student center back Kayla Bruster and freshman center back Jessie Dunn.
After a somewhat even half between the Bulldogs and the Volunteers, Tennessee opened the scoring with five seconds left to play in the first half. After an Emory Wegener save led to a corner kick for Tennessee, Georgia was slow to react and set up to defend the corner, which led to Tennessee forward Cariel Ellis easily heading the ensuing cross into the Bulldogs’s net.
In the 57th minute, Tennessee senior forward Mackenzie George sent a low driven ball past Wegener’s right side to put the Volunteers up 2-0 over the Bulldogs. It was another example of Georgia struggling to deal with the opposition’s set pieces. Georgia managed to make the initial clearance from the corner kick, but failed to deal with the second cross into the penalty area.
Georgia got on the scoresheet in the 69th minute with a nice goal from substitute Penn, supplied by a through ball from freshman substitute Danielle Lewin. After weaving her way past a Tennessee defender, Penn shot the ball into the right side netting of the goal.
Tennessee put the nail in the coffin with an 88th minute goal from redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas to make it 3-1 to the Volunteers.
Though Georgia managed to score a goal, the Bulldogs had trouble breaking down a stout Tennessee back line. Heading into this match, Georgia averaged 21.3 shots per game, but Tennessee kept Georgia down to 11 shots Sunday evening. Including Penn’s goal, Tennessee has now conceded an impressive ten goals across 16 games.
At the other end of the field, Tennessee created 12 corner kicks while Georgia only took one corner throughout the entire match. Two of Tennessee's three goals came from set piece situations, which is what ultimately made the difference on the night.
The Bulldogs return to Turner Soccer Complex on Thursday to close out the regular season against Vanderbilt.