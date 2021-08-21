Georgia soccer’s season opener at the Turner Soccer Complex Thursday night couldn’t have gone much better for head coach Billy Lesesne and his team, defeating the Campbell Camels 7-1 in the first-ever matchup between the Bulldogs and the Camels.
“I think [the win] really sets the tone and a standard that we need,” said senior Daniella Murguia. “Having so many home games, I think we need to be able to reach this level every single time and just find the energy we did tonight. Everyone was in tune. That level needs to be our standard.”
The majority of Georgia’s goals came from upperclassmen, but freshman Danielle Lewin displayed her goal scoring ability once again after scoring two goals as a substitute. The freshman took five shots, all of which were on target. That’s more than any other Georgia player on the night despite only playing 32 minutes.
“She’s got a desire to put the ball in the back of the net,” Lesesne said. “We got a good rotation of forwards that bring different skill sets, different qualities, and Danielle is very, very good with the ball at her feet, and making people miss. The ball comes off her foot really quickly, so she’s a very talented player.”
With Georgia’s veteran players stepping up to score the goals, contributions from the freshman class will be a favorable supplement for Lesesne’s attack throughout the 2021 season.
Georgia experienced no issues in the attack during the opening stages of the game, with three of the Bulldogs’ six goals coming in the opening 10 minutes of the match. Graduate Mollie Belisle finessed the ball past Campbell goalkeeper Stephanie Martelli, while Murguia comfortably shot a penalty kick into the bottom left corner. Senior Abby Boyan capped off the early scoring route with a well worked team goal that finished with a tap in in the Camel’s penalty area.
“No doubt about it, the best start after 90 minutes but also the best start after two and a half minutes,” said Lesesne. “To get two goals that early in the match certainly set the tone of the game.”
Though the final scoreline doesn’t reflect a fight from Campbell, the Camels made it 3-1 in the 40th minute after Laney Peabody headed in Jessica Donald’s corner kick and put the slightest amount of pressure on the Bulldogs, but Lesesne was pleased with his team’s response.
“I was really pleased when Campbell pulled one back, we had an immediate response so I thought we responded really well,” Lesesne said. “The game got a little stretched toward the end of that first half, they got one back and we were able to score another. I thought the team managed the game very well, so [I was] very proud of the way they dealt with it.”
Then Lewin, who also scored two goals in Georgia’s scrimmage against Kennesaw State, gave Georgia extra breathing room by scoring the fourth goal of the night. After that, the Bulldogs dominated the Camels and went on to notch another three goals courtesy of Lewin, Murguia and junior Mallie McKenzie to put the game away.
Georgia will play its next game at home to the Gonzaga Bulldogs this Sunday at 1 p.m.