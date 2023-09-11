Georgia soccer defeated Georgia Southern 1-0 on Thursday in Statesboro. The lone goal of the game was an early penalty kick from redshirt senior midfielder Nicole Vernis.
Vernis led the Bulldogs in shots with a career high of seven, five being on frame. Her penalty kick was her first career goal as a Bulldog.
After freshman midfielder Christian Brathwaite drew a foul in the box early in the first half, Vernis converted on the following penalty kick for the only goal of the game from either team.
This game served as Georgia’s third consecutive shutout. Goalkeeper Jordan Brown collected five saves to keep the streak alive. Even though the Bulldogs only tallied one goal, they dominated possession. This was shown by their large number of shots on goal, with 22 to just 10 from Georgia Southern.
After the penalty kick by Vernis, senior defender Madison Haugen took a big shot on goal that was narrowly stopped by the Eagles’ goalkeeper. Haugen finished the day with three shots on goal.
In the 39th minute, the Eagles had their best goal scoring opportunity of the game but were unable to convert. However, Brown received a yellow card shortly after which led to a free kick. This free kick was a last attempt at the end of the first half for an Eagles goal, but it ricocheted off the crossbar and was snatched by Brown in a diving catch to maintain the lead.
The Bulldogs entered the second half with a new intensity and immediately had three quick shots on goal, one being a very close goal opportunity again by Haugen.
Top Georgia goal-scorer Hannah White was heavily guarded by the Eagle defense for the entirety of the game and could rarely get any goal scoring chances as a result of the hard press on her.
However, after a yellow card was called on the graduate forward, it gave the Bulldogs a quick scoring opportunity for Summer Denigan that almost extended the lead.
At the 75th minute of the game, the Bulldogs had an 8-1 shot advantage over the Eagles and they finished out the game with a hard press defense as it began to rain in Statesboro.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday, Sept. 14 to play against Alabama on the road.