Georgia soccer scored three goals inside the first 16 minutes of a dominating 6-1 win over Georgia State on Thursday night. For the second time in seven days, Georgia buried its opponent before the half-time whistle blew.
The Bulldogs also scored three goals inside 16 minutes in its season opener against Campbell on Aug. 19, netting three times inside 12 minutes. On both occasions the opening three goals were scored by senior midfielders Dani Murguia and Abby Boyan and graduate forward Mollie Belisle.
Georgia’s high-octane and free-flowing offense has now scored 14 goals in three games. With Thursday night’s performance, Danielle Lewin and Murguia increased their season tally to three apiece, and Belisle increased her tally to a team-high four goals, scoring twice against the Panthers.
“We’re definitely, as a team, very proud of our forwards this year,” Boyan said. “It’s a lot easier for us midfielders to play them in, and they do a very good job with the chances they get.”
It took two minutes for Murguia and the Bulldogs to get going. Boyan split the defense with a perfectly weighted pass, freeing up Murguia, who chipped the ball over the keeper and into the top right corner of the goal.
Six minutes later, Murguia turned from goal scorer to provider. The Bulldog midfielder whipped in a perfect cross to strike partner Mollie Besisle who vollied the ball into the top left corner for Georgia’s second goal of the match. Murguia finished the game with two assists, both from crosses.
“As I’ve transitioned more throughout college, I’ve definitely seen myself score more goals,” Murguia said. “But overall, I’ve always been someone that’s played good football, like playing in the cross or whatever it may be. And props to my teammates for getting on the other end.”
The Bulldogs’ third came in the 16th minute of play as a result of game-defining, back-and-forth action.
In the 14th minute, Georgia State were awarded a penalty kick to which Panther midfielder Ana Diaz stepped up to take. With 12 yards and one kick of the ball away from giving her team a fighting chance, Diaz skied the penalty over the goal and out for a goal kick.
Georgia immediately countered down the field and earned a penalty kick of its own after the ball struck a Georgia State hand in the box. Boyan stepped up for the Bulldogs, and, unlike her midfield counterpart, buried the ball into the back of the net.
In just two minutes of play, Georgia went from potentially losing its two-goal lead, to extending it to three, nailing the coffin shut on its cross-state rivals. Georgia went on to score one more in the first half and two in the second half.
“You never want to give up a 2-0 lead,” said Georgia head coach Billy Lesene on the penalties. “And then, to get the opportunity to increase our lead was one of the pivotal moments of the half. Getting that one more was really important.”
The Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the season with the win, while the Panthers fell to 1-2. Georgia welcomes Belmont on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Turner Soccer Complex for its fourth match of the season.