The Georgia soccer team handily defeated Southern Mississippi 4-0 on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens. Immediately following the start of the match, midfielder Mallie McKenzie scored off an assist from senior defender Madison Haugen to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.
Georgia’s offense stayed aggressive in taking shots, and 25 minutes into the first half, forward Hannah White scored a strike to the back of the goal to increase the lead to 2-0. With seven minutes remaining in the first half, White struck again to make the score 3-0 after the first half.
These two goals were White’s second and third of the season, the most out of anyone on the team.
"I felt a lot better than Thursday,” White said. “It was nice to get in the back of the net especially after Thursday was just a rough one. Having three breakaways and not being able to finish, it was just really relieving to finally finish them and get a win."
The final goal of the game came in the second half when freshman Christian Brathwaite drove to the goal for a clear shot and her career college goal to leave the match score at 4-0.
With 1,050 people in attendance, the stands were full for the alumni Sunday match, where the Georgia soccer teams from 1990 to today were honored during halftime.
The Golden Eagles only had six shots throughout the entirety of the match, and both Georgia goalkeepers Jordan Brown and Kenzie Solomon tallied one save each to keep their opponents off the board.
Aly Akers assisted on both of White’s goals in the match, for the first two assists of her career.
“Overall, I didn't think we were up to the standard that we want in terms of how we want to play. But you know what, when you need wins, you need wins,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “When you need goals, you need goals. We'll take it."
The 22nd ranked Georgia soccer team will travel down to Statesboro, Georgia to face Georgia Southern on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.