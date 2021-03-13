The Georgia soccer team lost to SEC opponent Auburn 1-0 in Montevallo, Alabama, on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs’ overall record moves to 3-6-2 and their SEC record to 2-3-2. Auburn’s overall record now sits at 5-4-3 and 2-4-1 in the SEC.
Georgia is now on a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs last won a scrimmage against Kennesaw State on Feb. 25 and suffered a 3-1 loss to Mississippi on March 6.
“A very challenging game, Auburn is a good team at home,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “I thought we responded well to the setback last week, came out and played with a lot of energy.”
Georgia maintained a clean sheet until Auburn’s Olivia Candelino, assisted by Madeline Moore, scored the sole goal of the match in the 61st minute of the game.
Both Georgia and Auburn created a considerable amount of goal scoring chances. Georgia took nine shots, five of which were on target. Auburn took seven shots and put six on target.
Despite failing to convert any of those chances, Georgia showed that it can create chances and cause problems for the opposition.
The Bulldogs failed to earn a single corner kick in the second half, a sign that the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders. The referees also called the Bulldogs offside on five occasions.
Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener and Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska both made five saves, but Prohaska maintained the team’s clean sheet throughout the match.
The Bulldogs’ backline remained a constant throughout the match. Defenders Cecily Stoute, Kayla Bruster, Hale Otto and Wegener all played for the full 90 minutes. Midfielder Abby Boyan, the team’s leading goalscorer, also played for the full 90.
Georgia will take to the road to take on Clemson on March 20.
“We executed well in a lot of different phases of the game, but unfortunately conceded a goal and weren’t able to get one back,” Lesesne said. “We created really good opportunities and hope that we get the same great response when we go to Clemson, another very good team, next week. It’s all about development and we’re playing good teams that help us do that.”