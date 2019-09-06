Georgia soccer’s offense struggled yet again as the Bulldogs played Belmont to a 0-0 draw in double overtime on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Bulldogs put eight of their 20 shots on target over the course of the game but could not find a way to beat the Bruins’ goalkeeper.
“I thought there were moments when we played fairly well, we just didn’t have the quality we needed in the final third,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We generated 20 shots, but only put eight on frame and didn’t put it away when we had opportunities, which allowed Belmont to stick around.”
Offsides thwarted several scoring chances for Georgia early in the game, as the team was called off five times in the first half alone.
The Bulldogs played well defensively, only allowing two shots on goal to the Bruins throughout regulation and both overtimes. Both shots were saved by goalkeeper Liz Brucia. The Bulldogs have conceded just five goals on the season.
Lesesne was pleased with the defensive effort but said that the team needs to finish the scoring chances they get.
“[Belmont] posed problems and we weren’t able to break them down,” he said. “One of the things we’ve looked for is to have clean sheets and keep shutouts on the road. We did a nice job defensively. We just couldn’t get the one to go to the back of the net to put us over the top.”
The draw brings the Bulldogs record to 2-2-1 on the season. Their next matchup is a road game on Sunday against a Clemson Tigers squad that is in the midst of a four-game winning streak. The Tigers have outscored opponents 11-0 over the course of the streak.
“We have a really tough challenge going to Clemson on Sunday,” Lesense said. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight, and we have to prepare for the next one.”
