The Georgia soccer team is set to host fans through general admission at the Turner Soccer Complex for the first time in more than a year when Georgia hosts Wake Forest on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Eighty general admission seats will be available to the general public. Tickets for Saturday’s matchup between the Bulldogs and the Demon Deacons “will be available on a first-come, first served basis,” per a press release from the program and athletic association.
Those who attend the game as general admission fans will not be allowed to enter the parking lot until one hour before the game begins.
Since returning to play in the fall, Georgia soccer has only admitted fans through a “player pass list,” which is primarily made up of student-athletes’ family members and select guests. The list will continue to be used for the matchup with Wake Forest.
Masks and social distancing measures will be enforced at the Turner Soccer Complex. The concession stands will not accept cash as a form of payment.
Georgia currently maintains a 3-7-3 overall record and a 2-3-2 conference record. Wake Forest has an overall record of 5-3-1 and a 3-4-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In their most recent matchup, the Bulldogs tied Florida 1-1 after a double overtime contest, while Wake Forest notched three goals and secured a clean sheet against Elon University in its last game.