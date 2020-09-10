Georgia soccer will begin its compressed, conference-only regular season in 10 days, according to the finalized schedules announced by the SEC Wednesday.
Starting Sept. 20, the Bulldogs will face eight SEC opponents — four at home and four on the road — for their 2020 regular season, which will end Nov. 6. Every SEC team will participate in the conference’s tournament at the conclusion of the regular season in Orange Beach, Alabama, from Nov. 13-22. The tournament will be double elimination, which ensures at least two postseason games per team.
The Bulldogs will not compete for a national title this fall, as the NCAA canceled all non-football Division I fall championships due to to COVID-19.
“Our team appreciates this opportunity and looks forward to the competitive challenges and high level of play that this all-SEC schedule provides,” sixth-year head coach Billy Lesesne said.
Georgia soccer has gained eight new players and lost four since the conclusion of the 2019 season. Lesesne added seven freshmen and one sophomore transfer, Ali Kalayjian from Florida State, to his 2020 roster after losing two seniors and two underclassmen.
Junior striker Reagan Glisson accounts for one of the program’s departures, having transferred to Oklahoma for her final year of eligibility. Glisson recorded the second most goals in 2019 behind freshman breakout striker Chloe Chapman, who will be returning to the pitch in 2020 for Georgia.
Of the fresh faces, six will contribute to the attack as forwards and midfielders, including freshmen Madison Haugen and Megan O’Neal who were named to the High School All-America team at the conclusion of their high school careers.
Georgia finished 8-7-4 overall and 4-3-3 in conference play in 2019 and ended on a regular season high note after beating Florida in a last-minute win before being eliminated from the SEC tournament in the quarterfinals by South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.