With just two regular season games and the SEC tournament ahead of it, Georgia soccer is using a vengeful attitude as fuel to succeed after suffering back-to-back losses.
To begin the season, the Bulldogs recorded their best conference start in program history with a 2-0-2 record before taking their first loss to Auburn on Oct. 18. Since then, Georgia suffered another loss to Vanderbilt, a game that many players looked to as a revenge game, said senior captain Ashley Andersen. Georgia lost to Vanderbilt last year in a 2-1 contest.
“I like their mindset [going] into it and [that] they would like to reverse the tables,” head coach Billy Lesesne said before the Bulldogs eventual loss to the Commodores. “It's good to take a team that's voiced in that direction into a match like this.”
But despite their negative results against Auburn and Vanderbilt in the last two weeks, the Bulldogs are taking those losses as new ammunition to finish the remainder of the season on a high note.
“I think, in all games, if you have that kind of mindset then it gives you another kind of step or push above the other team,” said Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener. “You can prepare all you want and be ready all you want but if you're not in the mood or not in the right headspace ... then that's what can lose the game for you. So it's like having that vengeance or mindset like that can help you just go one step closer to winning.”
Since the shortened season entails only playing SEC competitors, the stakes are higher for each and every game. The results from the next two games also bear importance on the seed Georgia soccer is placed in for the SEC tournament and if the Bulldogs can get a bye.
The last two losses for the soccer program proved just how imperative having an avenging mindset is for the next two games against Ole Miss and Missouri, teams Georgia has had success in defeating in recent years.
“I think going into these last few games, it's our chance to turn those results around because we've been playing well and doing what we need to do but it's just the execution,” Wegener said. “I think it's almost like fixing our mistakes from the past few games and making sure that we finish the season.”
Lesesne echoed Wegener’s sentiments about how to approach the rest of the season, remarking that the team’s biggest focus is on placement going in the SEC tournament. Georgia is currently ranked No. 14 nationally and third in the SEC East.
“We had two consecutive setbacks and now I think the real thing for us is to maximize these next two games on the road once and then defend our home,” Lesesne said. “ Let's do all within our power to prepare us to be in a good position to play as few games as possible during that tournament. They're excited about approaching each game and trying to get the maximum three points out of each game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.