Georgia beat No. 5 LSU 2-1 with a walk-off goal on Sunday in Baton Rouge. Graduate student Mollie Belisle scored her 12th goal of the season to end the game.
Sunday’s win is the first time Georgia has beaten a top-five team since September 2015 when the Bulldogs beat No. 4 Texas A&M.
"Not an easy place to play, a great team to play against, and our kids battled for 90 minutes plus," said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne.
Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener played a big part in keeping the game tied and sending it to overtime, making a career-high 10 saves.
The scoring started in the 13th minute as Dani Murguia was taken down after receiving a pass on the edge of the penalty area, earning Georgia a kick from the spot. She took it herself as she sent the keeper to her right and slotted the ball to the left giving the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.
Chances dried up for Georgia after the goal as the Tigers held most of the possession, looking to equalize. LSU was able to get nine shots off compared to Georgia’s three in the first half and that pressure eventually led to the equalizer.
The Tiger’s Shannon Cooke took a shot from a free kick right outside the penalty area. Wegener was able to save the initial shot but the rebound went right to Rammie Noel, who was there to put the ball into the back of the net to tie the game at one apiece in the 29th minute.
With the score tied 1-1, both teams seeked a win in the second half. The game was end-to-end with clear chances to score coming from both sides as missed opportunities started to pile up. Each team had 13 shots in the second half but neither could find a breakthrough as the game etched towards overtime.
The winning goal came in the ninth minute of overtime as Kayle Bruster intercepted a Tiger pass before passing the ball herself into the box for Belisle. She was able to take a touch and fire the ball into the left side of the goal to send the Georgia team into celebration as they won the game.
Georgia’s Sunday afternoon win is the eighth overall this season and first in SEC play after failing to win either of its first two. The soccer team will look for another conference win next Sunday at the Turner Soccer Complex against Arkansas at 1 p.m.