In their first match of the SEC tournament, sixth-seeded Georgia overcame third-seeded and No. 21 ranked Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2-0.
This was the Bulldogs’ second matchup against the Volunteers. While their first match didn’t go as well, with the Bulldogs losing 2-0 during the regular season, the team got it done today.
The game started out rough for Georgia, as Tennessee put the offensive pressure early. For the first 14 minutes of the match, the ball barely left Georgia’s side of the field. In this unrelenting assault, Tennessee got off four shots and four corner kicks, all resulting in zero points.
However, when Georgia finally got offensive control, it took full advantage.
In the 20th minute, Tennessee committed an error off of graduate defender Cecily Stoute’s pass. Graduate forward Dani Murguia took the opportunity to shoot. She fired a shot outside the box and stuck it in right past the left goal post for Georgia’s first goal and Murguia’s sixth goal of the season, which leads the team.
The Bulldogs rode the momentum from this goal and kept up the offensive pressure.
Now keeping the ball on Tennessee’s side, in the 34th minute, junior defender Taylor Rish brought the ball into the box and fired a shot, which was blocked. Junior forward Tori Penn quickly rushed in, capitalized off of Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig being on the ground and fired a quick shot past Romig for the Bulldogs’ second and final goal of the contest. Romig would leave the game with an injury.
“It was a massive win,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “We had to weather that first bit of pressure from Tennessee – they’re a fantastic team and the energy they brought was good. I thought we were a little nervous to start the game, but once we settled in and Dani hit that goal against the run of play, we executed some of the things we were trying to accomplish, and we scored two goals. I’m extremely proud of the way they fought through the moments of the game and found a way to win.”
While no goals were scored in the second half, this doesn’t mean either team didn’t bring offensive pressure.
Out of Tennessee’s 15 total shots, 10 were taken in the second, including half of its six total shots on goal. Additionally, Georgia took six of its 11 shots in the second half.
Despite all of this, Georgia’s defense, just like it had in the first, overcame the relentless attack.
Freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown was particularly impressive. Brown made five total saves on the day.
Brown, who replaced former starting goalie Liz Beardsley after the first Tennessee game, did what Beardsley couldn’t and shut out Tennessee’s offense.
“JB [Jordan Brown] is very good in the air,” McAlpine said after Brown’s second start. “And obviously her service helps as well. But her ability to come and get balls in the air with the way teams were attacking us, her qualities are a little bit better than Liz’s in that area.”
Brown’s strength in the air was on display, including a leaping save in the second half that was partly assisted by the crossbar.
With this win, Georgia advanced in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2014 and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2010. This also marks Georgia’s first postseason victory over Tennessee after losing its previous three matches.
Now, Georgia looks towards its next opponent, South Carolina. In its last meeting, South Carolina defeated Georgia 1-0, with a goal in the 82nd minute of the contest.
The Bulldogs play the Gamecocks in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla.