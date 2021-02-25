The Georgia soccer team got back into action in a game against Kennesaw State on Thursday night, taking a 2-1 victory in their first game of 2021.
KSU got the first goal with a left-footed strike from senior Erin Harris in the seventh minute after she was played into the box with a through ball. The Bulldogs worked quickly to equalize with a goal less than a minute later after senior Mollie Belisle pounced on an error as the ball went through the Kennesaw State goalkeepers’ legs as she was trying to catch it.
“I wasn’t very happy that we had just gotten scored on and we had the press so high the whole time in the game and I knew that we could easily get one back… I made sure to press the keeper and I got away with it and there I was with a tap in” Belisle said.
The Bulldogs were on the front foot the rest of the half, holding most of the possession and getting seven shots off to force five saves, but Kennesaw was able to bend but not break as they went into halftime tied at one goal apiece.
As the second half began, it was more of the same as UGA tried to hold on to possession and work the ball up the field methodically while Kennesaw State was happy to soak up the possession and try to hit the Bulldogs on the counterattack.
“Their goal was to score by that route, through the counterattack, so we had worked most of the week trying to stay narrow, keep the play in front of us,” said head coach Billy Lesesne.
The breakthrough came in the 79th minute as sophomore Morgan Smith was played in with a through ball. Smith was taken down in the box by a Kennesaw State defender to force a penalty kick. The penalty kick was then converted into the top right corner by junior Abby Boyan to put the Bulldogs up 2-1.
“I think in the second half we played with a bit more mobility off the ball and we shared the ball a little bit more quickly,” Lesesne said.
After the goal, Kennesaw State tried to push up and press to get an equalizer, but it was too late in the game as the Bulldog defense held on to win by one point.
Georgia will start its four-game road trip next weekend as the Bulldogs take on Ole Miss in Montevallo, Alabama, on March 6.