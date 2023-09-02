In the nail-biting match against then-No. 22 UCF, freshman Caroline Smith scored the equalizing goal to start the scoring sequence that won the game for the Bulldogs. Smith’s late-game heroics won her the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award.
A freshman from Woodstock, Georgia, Smith is the 13th player in Georgia soccer history to be named Freshman of the Week.
Smith’s equalizing goal came at just the right time for Georgia. From the left side, Smith shot the ball off a rebound and tied the match at 1-1 in the 83rd minute. Smith had her first two shots on goal during the home opener and her first goal in her collegiate career.
Smith only played 28 minutes against UCF, the second game of her collegiate career, but she made the most of her time on the field.
"It's exciting to get a goal and also just play with the team," Smith said. "I mean we have been working so hard for this, and it was awesome to show with the win."
Georgia’s had players win SEC Freshman of the Week before — notably sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Brown, who won it in back-two-back weeks last season — and those players have gone on to contribute for the team later in the season. If Smith can follow in their footsteps, she could have big things in store for the remainder of her freshman campaign.
Her next chance to build on this performance will come at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, when the University of Southern Mississippi visits Turner Soccer Complex for a matchup against the Bulldogs in Athens.