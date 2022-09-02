Georgia defeated Georgia State 3-0 on Thursday night, holding the Panthers to just two shots throughout the match.
The Bulldogs came out firing in the 16th minute, as sophomore forward Joyelle Washington scored her first goal of the year off an assist from graduate forward Dani Murguia.
A couple of seconds later, junior defender Madison Haugen joined in on the scoring fun, firing a shot past the keeper from 25 yards out to give Georgia the early 2-0 lead.
That segment of play was the sixth-fastest run of consecutive goals in the history of the Georgia soccer program and the fastest since Ali Williams scored twice in 36 seconds against Georgia Southern in 2005.
As the match continued, the Bulldogs continued to apply the pressure with a barrage of shots. Sophomore defender Alyssa Stadeker finally connected on a pass from Washington to score in the bottom right corner, extending the Bulldog's lead to three. This was Stadeker’s first career goal.
“[Two goals in a minute] settles the game a bit,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “It allows us to be on the front foot. It allows us to get going. A 2-0 lead is always a bit fragile; trying to maintain the intensity was the hard part today. It was great to get the game started and start early. We haven’t done that enough, so I thought our intensity was really good.”
Sophomore Liz Beardsley continues to impress, as she earned her third clean sheet of the season. Georgia controlled possession for 67% of the match while having taken 20 shots, compared to Georgia State’s two.
The 3-2 Bulldogs will travel to Marietta, Georgia, to take on another in-state opponent, as they face Kennesaw State on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.